undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Walton County
🚧 Edgewood Circle closed Nov 9–10, 7:30am–3:30pm
5 days ago
🚧 Edgewood Circle closed Nov 9–10 for pipe work
Edgewood Circle in Walton County will be closed on Monday, November 9, and Tuesday, November 10, 2026, while crews replace a drainage pipe.
The road will be closed each day from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
If you normally drive this way, plan ahead and use an alternate route during those hours.
For more information, contact Walton County Public Works at (850) 892-8108.
More Info: Edgewood Circle to Close Temporarily • Walton Coun...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.