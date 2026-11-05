Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Walton County

🚧 Edgewood Circle closed Nov 9–10, 7:30am–3:30pm

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5BJE_1GnaflGf00

🚧 Edgewood Circle closed Nov 9–10 for pipe work

Edgewood Circle in Walton County will be closed on Monday, November 9, and Tuesday, November 10, 2026, while crews replace a drainage pipe.

The road will be closed each day from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If you normally drive this way, plan ahead and use an alternate route during those hours.

For more information, contact Walton County Public Works at (850) 892-8108.

More Info: Edgewood Circle to Close Temporarily • Walton Coun...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments