🚨 Make Your 911 Address and Driveway Easy to Find

🚨 Make Your Home Easier for 911 Crews to Find

When you call 911, firefighters, EMS, and law enforcement need to spot your address and reach your driveway fast.

Address number rules (Walton County Ordinance 2006-17):

Numbers must be at least 3 inches tall and contrast with the background.

and contrast with the background. Put them near the front door/entrance or another clear spot on the structure.

or another clear spot on the structure. If your home is more than 50 feet from the road , add a reflective number sign at the driveway by the road.

, add a reflective number sign at the driveway by the road. Businesses must show numbers on the building and the business sign.

Free reflective signs:

Walton County Sheriff’s Office offers free reflective 911 address signs and installation.

and installation. Request one through the Sheriff’s Office website; they’ll contact you to schedule.

Keep access clear:

Trim low branches and brush over the driveway.

Keep entrances, driveways, and turnarounds free of vehicles, trailers, and debris.

If you have a gate, call Liberty Fire District ahead of time to arrange emergency access.

Questions about access in Liberty Fire District?

Call 850-892-5833

Email info@LibertyFireDistrictFL.gov

For emergencies, always call 911 and give your full address and any access issues.