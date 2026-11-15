Waltham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to pharmacy support. Here are a few solid full-time roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: MSPCA-Angell

MSPCA-Angell Location: Waltham, MA (Angell West, 24-hour emergency/referral animal hospital)

(Angell West, 24-hour emergency/referral animal hospital) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hr + $2.50/hr evening shift differential, full benefits package

Entry-level role for people serious about animal health care. You’ll walk, feed, and care for animals, update medical records, and watch for signs of distress. Comes with health, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, pet care discounts, and free parking.

Employer: CarepathRx / Freedom Fertility (Evernorth Health Services)

Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid after training for MA residents)

(hybrid after training for MA residents) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$27/hour, plus eligibility for an annual bonus

Help patients get their fertility medications on time by processing orders, working with insurance, and handling patient calls. First 3 months of training are virtual, then MA residents work 3 days onsite / 2 days from home. Includes medical, dental, vision from Day 1, 401(k) with match, 18 days PTO, holiday pay, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.