📣 Waltham, MA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $55K–$255K+

Waltham is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from entry-level BDR roles to senior director spots with six-figure pay. Here are several strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Paycor (One Paychex)

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$175,000 (base + commission)

Enterprise HCM sales role selling an AI-enabled HR/payroll platform to companies with 100–5,000+ employees. Built for experienced hunters who want unlimited earning potential, big-ticket deals, and a structured, well-supported sales environment.

Employer: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $204,000–$255,000 base

Senior commercial strategy role shaping market entry and lifecycle plans for oncology and other pipeline drugs. Great fit if you have 12+ years in biopharma, love competitive intelligence, and want a visible seat influencing portfolio strategy with strong pay, bonus, equity, and full benefits.

Employer: ECA Recruiters (for a fast-growing software company)

Location: Boston, MA | Hybrid (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$75,000 base + $20,000–$30,000 bonus

BDR role in a high-growth SaaS sales team, focused on prospecting and qualifying new opportunities. Ideal for someone with 1–3 years BDR/SDR experience who wants strong earning potential, direct exposure to sales leadership, and clear growth paths; construction tech background is a plus but not required.

Employer: Skanska

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,820–$149,730

Lead complex proposal efforts for design-build and alternative delivery infrastructure projects. Great for marketers with 6+ years managing construction/engineering proposals, strong writing and InDesign skills, and an interest in working on big projects with solid pay, bonus, and robust benefits.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Waltham, MA (on-site 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,300–$197,000

Senior internal communications role advising HR executives and leading change communications across a global organization. Best for someone with 8+ years in corporate/employee comms, strong executive messaging skills, and comfort driving complex, sensitive HR initiatives with measurable impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.