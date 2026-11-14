💻 Waltham IT Jobs With Multiple Senior & Mid-Level Openings

Waltham’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like complex systems, security, and data. If you’re in IT and ready for your next move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dash Bio

Dash Bio Location: Waltham, MA (onsite in a biotech lab setting)

(onsite in a biotech lab setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000–$244,000 (MA pay transparency range)

Lead IT end-to-end at a fast-growing, automation-heavy biotech company. You’ll own strategy, security, GxP compliance, lab workstation/instrument infrastructure, and vendor/MSP management, reporting directly to the CEO and leadership team.

Employer: ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo Location: Hybrid – Waltham, MA (within ~30 minutes; home Mon & Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$93,000 base + annual bonus & benefits

Client-facing technical role helping new customers integrate ZoomInfo with CRMs and marketing tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Marketo. Good fit if you enjoy live onboarding calls, solving integration issues in real time, and working across sales, CS, and product.

Employer: Rangam (contract role for a major client)

(contract role for a major client) Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior security role advising business and tech leaders on security architecture and risk. You’ll define security scope for global projects, run first-line risk and vendor assessments, and shape mitigation strategies across networking, cloud, and OT/IT.

Employer: ComTec Information Systems (IT) (supporting National Grid)

(supporting National Grid) Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the architecture for a large SAP landscape (S/4HANA RISE, SuccessFactors, Ariba, Concur, PowerPlan) and lead ECC-to-S/4 transformation. Ideal if you have deep SAP HR/Fleet/IMWM experience and want to drive AI use cases and enterprise-wide design.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.