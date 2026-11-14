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🏥 Waltham Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Waltham’s health and wellness scene is busy right now, from hospitals to mental health clinics to fitness centers. If you’re looking to help people and grow your career, these local roles are worth a look.
Veterinary Technician Supervisor – ECC (Day or Evening)
- Employer: MSPCA-Angell
- Location: Waltham, MA
- Type: Full-time (Day or 2:30pm–1am evening shift, rotating weekends, no major holidays)
- Salary: Starting $35–$39/hr, VTS starting at $43/hr + $2.50/hr evening differential
Lead the emergency/critical care tech team at a 24/7 teaching hospital. Strong pay, great benefits (health, dental, 403(b), tuition reimbursement, pet care discounts), and a fast-paced environment where you can teach, supervise, and keep building your ECC skills.
Senior Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital
- Location: Waltham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay range posted by employer (varies by experience)
Advanced diagnostic imaging role with a top pediatric hospital. You’ll handle complex exams, mentor junior staff, and help with daily operations, with access to strong benefits like flexible schedules, robust insurance, retirement plans, and tuition/licensure support.
Mental Health Therapist
- Employer: Northeast Health Services (Transformations Care Network)
- Location: Waltham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Base range $42.50–$47.50 per billable unit
Outpatient therapy role in a clinic that supports both early-career and fully licensed therapists. Expect strong clinical support, free supervision and CE, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and a team focused on expanding access to mental health care.
Licensed Mental Health Counselor
- Location: Hybrid remote – Waltham, MA 02452
- Type: 30+ hours/week (benefit-eligible), hybrid schedule
- Pay: $40–$55/hr
Provide assessments, individual and group counseling, and crisis support with a flexible schedule and hybrid work. Ideal if you’re independently licensed and want solid hourly pay plus the option to work with a wide range of client needs.
Tissue Donation Coordinator – Hybrid Schedule
- Employer: New England Donor Services
- Location: Waltham, MA
- Type: Full-time, hybrid after orientation
Meaningful behind-the-scenes role supporting organ and tissue donation across New England. You’ll handle referral calls, guide families through donation decisions, and coordinate logistics, with three 12-hour shifts per week, strong benefits, and partial remote work once trained.
Sterile Processing Resource Tech
- Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital / Mass General Brigham
- Location: 52 Second Avenue, Waltham, MA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (9:00am–5:30pm)
- Pay: $20.84–$29.79/hr
Great entry point into hospital work if you like hands-on, detail-focused roles. You’ll move and stock instruments and supplies to keep procedures running smoothly, with full benefits and room to grow within the Mass General Brigham system.
Personal Trainer
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Boston – Waltham YMCA
- Location: Waltham, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18–$27/hr
Help members reach their fitness goals in a community-focused setting. Build a training client base, lead one-on-one and small group sessions, and enjoy perks like a free Y membership, program discounts, and access to retirement and health benefits (based on eligibility).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or coming soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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