👔 Waltham Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Waltham is buzzing with high-level tech and defense work right now, especially in robotics and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got leadership chops and love building complex hardware products, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $229,000 – $306,000 base

Lead the hardware platform for the Atlas humanoid robot, managing multiple engineering teams and owning the path from concept to mass production. This is a senior role with big scope, direct impact on next‑gen robots, and a top‑tier salary.

Employer: Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $177,207 – $205,000 base

Own the hardware product roadmap for Atlas, from head and end‑effectors to off‑board systems. Great fit if you blend deep mechanical/electrical understanding with product strategy and want to shape how humanoid robots work in real industrial settings.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Waltham, MA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range provided by employer; varies by experience

Support the Director of Optics Production and run the execution rhythm for precision optical assemblies used in advanced defense systems. Ideal if you have 5+ years in production/operations program management and want to own schedules, suppliers, and cross‑functional delivery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply after you’ve tuned up your resume—these kinds of roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.