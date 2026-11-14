🛒 Waltham Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Waltham has a nice mix of customer-facing roles right now, from green-focused office work to flexible luxury brand gigs and a high-paying utility supervisor role.

Here are several solid options hiring in Waltham, MA:

Employer: CXG

CXG Location: Waltham, MA (visits to Boston-area luxury stores + online work)

(visits to Boston-area luxury stores + online work) Type: Flexible / assignment-based (listed as Full-time on LinkedIn)

Flexible / assignment-based (listed as on LinkedIn) Salary: Paid per assignment; reimbursements on some purchases

Turn your love of fashion, beauty, jewelry, or luxury cars into side income. You pick your missions, visit or shop online with premium brands, then give detailed feedback that helps improve their customer experience.

Employer: U.S. Environmental Rental Corporation

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time (nonexempt; part-time option noted)

(nonexempt; part-time option noted) Salary: $22/hr (entry level)

Help clients who rent environmental testing equipment and care about sustainability. You’ll answer calls and emails, process rental orders, help match customers with the right gear, and learn the basics of environmental technology with full training.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $114,870–$127,630/year + potential incentive

Lead field teams handling shut-offs, billing investigations, and meter reading for a major New England utility. This role mixes office and field work, supervises union staff, and is a fit if you have 5+ years in customer service and want to step into a higher-responsibility leadership job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.