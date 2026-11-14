🚧 Waltham Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Waltham’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in residential and commercial projects. If you’ve got tools, a license, and a good work ethic, there are some solid full-time options here.

Employer: Ideal Custom Builders

Ideal Custom Builders Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$35.00/hour , 40+ hours/week , year-round

, , year-round Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off

Lead role doing residential framing, siding, trim, decks, doors, windows, and interior trim. Good fit if you want steady hours and like detailed finish work. Must have your own vehicle, valid driver’s license, and be able to pass a background check.

Employer: Colt Home Services

Colt Home Services Location: Waltham, MA 02453

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00–$50.00/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, employer-matched retirement, bonus opportunities

Lead an insulation crew for a fast-growing, employee-owned contractor, with a sign-on bonus for qualified crew leads and room to grow into a Field Manager role. You’ll need at least 1 year of insulation experience and a Crew Leader Certificate, and be comfortable working in attics and crawlspaces.

Employer: Kaloutas

Kaloutas Location: Greater Boston Area (based in Waltham, MA)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$76,000/year + bonus

Benefits: Company vehicle, PTO, benefits package

Oversee multiple commercial painting projects, coaching foremen, managing budgets, and working closely with GCs and site supers. Best for someone with 5+ years commercial painting (including 2+ years as a foreman) who likes leading people and keeping jobs on time and on budget.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has flexibility on experience or duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.