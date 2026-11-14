undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Waltham Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Waltham has a solid mix of hands-on building and facilities roles right now, from high-end offices to housing and healthcare. If you like keeping spaces safe, clean, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Chief Building Engineer – Office
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Waltham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead engineering for a Class A office portfolio, overseeing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, life-safety, and BAS systems. Good fit if you have strong MEP skills, like managing a team, and want to drive preventive maintenance, safety, and energy efficiency.
Environmental Services Assistant
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Waltham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a pediatric healthcare setting by keeping rooms and public areas clean, safe, and stocked. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, can follow infection-prevention protocols, and are comfortable working around kids and families.
Maintenance Technician – The Point at Waltham
- Employer: Pantzer
- Location: 341 2nd Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $28–$30/hr + renewal commissions
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8–5 pm; on-call required
- Bonus: $1,000 one-time sign-on bonus
Hands-on role at a Class A, 195-unit property built in 2023, handling repairs (plumbing, appliances, minor electrical, HVAC) and apartment turns. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, housing discount, and steady work with an on-site team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.