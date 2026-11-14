🔧 Waltham Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Waltham has a solid mix of hands-on building and facilities roles right now, from high-end offices to housing and healthcare. If you like keeping spaces safe, clean, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead engineering for a Class A office portfolio, overseeing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, life-safety, and BAS systems. Good fit if you have strong MEP skills, like managing a team, and want to drive preventive maintenance, safety, and energy efficiency.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a pediatric healthcare setting by keeping rooms and public areas clean, safe, and stocked. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, can follow infection-prevention protocols, and are comfortable working around kids and families.

Employer: Pantzer

Location: 341 2nd Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28–$30/hr + renewal commissions

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8–5 pm; on-call required

Bonus: $1,000 one-time sign-on bonus

Hands-on role at a Class A, 195-unit property built in 2023, handling repairs (plumbing, appliances, minor electrical, HVAC) and apartment turns. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, housing discount, and steady work with an on-site team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.