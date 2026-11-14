🏗️ Waltham Architecture & Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings

Waltham’s tech and life-science scene is busy right now, and engineering roles are a big part of it. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: U.S. Environmental Rental Corporation

U.S. Environmental Rental Corporation Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on role cleaning, calibrating, and preparing environmental monitoring gear that helps keep local air, soil, and water safe. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like working with small electronics, and want to learn real-world environmental tech.

Employer: Anduril

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + equity, full benefits)

Lead verification for advanced imaging and defense systems, working with SystemVerilog/VHDL, UVM/OVM, and modern verification flows. Best for someone with 8+ years FPGA/ASIC experience who wants to work on high-impact, mission-focused tech and can qualify for a U.S. Secret clearance.

Employer: Nova Biomedical

Location: Waltham, MA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$115,000/year

Work on the design and integration of complex medical and biopharma lab analyzers, from system requirements through verification and risk analysis. Great if you have 3–5+ years with multidisciplinary systems and want strong benefits, 401k match, bonus, PTO, tuition help, and hybrid/flexible arrangements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Waltham employers are growing and often open to strong nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.