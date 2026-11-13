Waltham’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who like strategy, leadership, and building programs from the ground up. If you’re mid– to senior–career in HR, these roles are worth a close look.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $190,000 (US range)

Own end-to-end searches for senior engineering and people leaders in a fast-growing defense tech company. You’ll partner directly with GMs, VPs, and Directors, run confidential leadership searches, and handle complex offer design (base, equity, sign-on, relocation) in a high-impact, high-ownership role.

Employer: Crane NXT

Location: Waltham, MA (remote, Northeast preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead U.S. retirement, health & welfare, and well-being programs as part of a growing Corporate Total Rewards team. This role is great if you enjoy data, process improvement, and owning projects from idea to rollout, with a chance to support global benefits initiatives over time.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $164,500 – $246,700 (MA range)

Senior HR leadership role supporting complex manufacturing and CDMO operations in a highly regulated environment. You’ll shape talent strategy, lead an HR team, drive org design and change, and partner closely with senior leaders in a global company with strong Total Rewards and career growth options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more HR and people-focused roles on their careers pages.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.