Waltham’s biotech and pharma scene is booming, and that means strong demand for experienced legal and regulatory pros. If you’ve got life sciences or healthcare experience, these openings are worth a close look.

Employer: AbbVie (listed via BioSpace )

AbbVie (listed via ) Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote , plus time in Lake County, IL HQ)

(hybrid: , plus time in Lake County, IL HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; role includes long-term incentive eligibility and comprehensive benefits (PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k))

Lead CMC regulatory strategy for biologics (mAbs, ADCs, cell & gene therapies). You’ll own global CMC submission strategy (INDs/CTAs, marketing apps, supplements), manage change control, prep for agency meetings, and sit on key cross-functional teams. Best for someone with 8–10+ years in pharma and 5+ years in RA/R&D/Manufacturing who wants high-impact, global work.

Employer: Mentari Therapeutics

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and drive global regulatory strategy for migraine biologics at a startup-stage biotech. You’ll lead INDs/CTAs, FDA/EMA interactions, expedited designations, and help build the company’s regulatory systems from the ground up. Great fit if you have 8+ years in regulatory affairs, strong biologics experience, and like a fast-paced, hands-on environment.

Employer: AbbVie

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; role includes long-term incentive eligibility and comprehensive benefits (PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k))

Serve as a key legal partner to AbbVie’s Operations and onsite specialty pharmacy teams. You’ll advise on pharmacy regulatory compliance, controlled substances, licensure, audits, and a wide range of commercial contracts. Ideal for a JD with 5+ years in pharma/healthcare or government, plus pharmacy-law experience who wants a mix of regulatory and commercial work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and seeing the full details—Waltham’s life sciences cluster is growing fast, and roles like these don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.