Waltham’s life sciences and tech scene is booming, and that means strong demand for experienced sales and marketing pros. If you’ve got B2B, analytics, or pharma/biotech chops, these roles are worth a close look.

Employer: Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics Location: Waltham, MA (some travel up to 20%)

(some travel up to 20%) Salary: $135,000–$145,000 base + annual bonus

Type: Full-time

This role owns product marketing for Orbit, the software that runs Boston Dynamics’ robot fleets. You’ll lead launches, messaging, and adoption campaigns for cutting-edge Physical AI, so it’s ideal if you love turning complex tech into clear stories and have 5+ years in marketing or product management.

Employer: Alkermes

Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, ~3 days/week in office) Salary: $130,000–$155,000 base + annual bonus

Type: Full-time

This is a senior analytics role supporting psychiatry brands LYBALVI and ARISTADA. You’ll partner with Sales & Marketing leaders, work with large pharma datasets, and turn complex numbers into clear recommendations—great fit if you have 6+ years in analytics (3+ in biopharma) plus strong Excel and SQL.

Employer: Kailera Therapeutics

Location: Waltham, MA (hub-based, onsite 3–4 days/week)

(hub-based, onsite 3–4 days/week) Salary: Range not listed; role includes bonus and equity per posting

Range not listed; role includes per posting Type: Full-time

Lead US pricing, contracting, and reimbursement strategy for novel obesity therapies at a fast-growing biotech. Best for someone with 12+ years in pharma/biotech market access, proven US launch leadership, and deep experience with payers, PBMs, and complex access strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Waltham employers are growing fast and often keep strong candidates in mind for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.