📣 Waltham Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Waltham’s tech and software scene is busy right now, and sales pros are in demand. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look if you’re ready to level up your earnings.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Location: Waltham, MA (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$90,000 base to start; up to $110,000 base with tenure + uncapped commission

Hunt for new B2B clients for a global Tier 1 internet provider and sell high-speed connectivity, data center, and network services. This role is ideal if you have 3–8+ years of telecom B2B hunting experience and want structured raises, uncapped commissions, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, stock options, and more).

Employer: ECA Recruiters (for a fast-growing software company)

Location: Boston, MA | Hybrid (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55K–$75K base + $20K–$30K bonus

Perfect if you’ve got 1–3 years in BDR/SDR roles and like prospecting and qualifying leads. You’ll join a high-growth SaaS sales team with strong earning potential, direct exposure to sales leadership, and clear room to grow; construction tech experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Dassault Systèmes / DELMIAWorks

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Total expected compensation $185,000–$220,000 (base + target bonus)

Senior-level role owning and growing a portfolio of manufacturing ERP/MES clients. You’ll manage renewals, upsells, and add-on sales, build executive relationships, and travel to customer sites to drive adoption and expansion. Best fit if you have 5+ years in B2B account management, customer success, or complex software sales and want top-tier pay plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, flexible time off, and paid holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each interview sharpens your story.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.