🎓 Waltham Education Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Teaching Roles

Waltham has some nice options right now if you love teaching—especially if you’re into fitness or languages. All of these are part-time and based right in Waltham, MA.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Boston

YMCA of Greater Boston Location: Waltham, MA (Waltham YMCA)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $30–$40/hour

Teach conditioning classes in a fun, safe way for all fitness levels while building a welcoming community. You’ll need a current group exercise certification (NCCA preferred) and at least 1 year of fitness experience; perks include a free Y membership, discounts on programs, and access to benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Boston

YMCA of Greater Boston Location: Waltham, MA (Waltham YMCA)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $30–$35/hour (listed; role notes $30–$40/hour range)

Lead Les Mills Body Pump strength classes and help members build healthy habits in a supportive setting. Requires group exercise certification, experience teaching, and comfort working with all ages; you also get Y membership perks, wellness discounts, and access to training and career growth.

Employer: Boston Language Hub

Location: Waltham, MA (in-person)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $30/hour

Teach small in-person classes (4–8 students) and private lessons to adults and older teens, evenings and/or weekends. You’ll need 2+ years of teaching experience, strong lesson-planning skills, and U.S. work authorization; perks include flexible scheduling, free language lessons for teachers, and discounts for family.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.