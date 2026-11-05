🚧 Waltham Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Solid Openings

Waltham’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in equipment repair and big industrial projects. If you like hands-on work and clear career paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Acquire4Hire (for The Pro Group / Pro Equipment Rental & Pro Tool & Supply )

Acquire4Hire (for ) Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: Pay based on experience

Repair everything from small tools to heavy earth-moving and aerial equipment at a full-service rental and sales company that’s been around since 1981. You’ll handle small engines, diesel PM, hydraulics, and electrical systems, with health, dental, vision, paid vacation/sick time, uniform service, and 401(k).

Employer: Acquire4Hire (for The Pro Group / Pro Equipment Rental & Pro Tool & Supply )

Acquire4Hire (for ) Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: Pay based on experience

Work side-by-side with a master mechanic on electric and battery-powered tools and heavy equipment, from power tools to compaction and aerial gear. Same strong benefits package: health, dental, vision, paid vacation/sick time, uniform service, and 401(k), plus steady hours and minimal overtime.

Employer: Kiewit / Mass. Electric Construction Co. (MEC)

Location: Waltham, MA office (or Irvine, CA)

(or Irvine, CA) Type: Full-time, Senior Level

Salary: $115,000 – $145,000/year

Senior estimating role focused on industrial electrical projects like water/wastewater plants, refineries, and battery storage facilities. You’ll lead estimating programs, support bids, mentor staff, and work with tools like Accubid Anywhere and Bluebeam, with a top-tier benefits package and generous PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s a contact or careers page with related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.