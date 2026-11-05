📣 Waltham Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles

Waltham’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially for folks who love B2B, tech, and growth targets. Here are several solid roles where you can build pipeline, own a territory, and earn well above average.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Location: Waltham, MA (in-office, 5 days/week)

(in-office, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $90,000 base, up to $110,000 with tenure, uncapped commission

Hunt for new B2B accounts in a global territory selling high-speed internet and network services. Great fit if you have 3–8+ years of telecom B2B sales, love prospecting, and want structured raises plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, stock options).

Employer: ZoomInfo

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,850 – $237,050 base (USD) + potential bonus/commission/equity

Own demand strategy for existing customers, selling into sales, ops, and marketing leaders. This is a senior, strategic role with deep focus on LinkedIn Ads, ABM, and pipeline/revenue targets, ideal if you have 6+ years in B2B demand gen and are fluent in tools like Salesforce, HubSpot/Marketo, and attribution platforms.

Employer: Stonhard

Location: Territory based in West Boston / Waltham, MA (remote when not in field; must live in territory)

Territory based in (remote when not in field; must live in territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 base, uncapped earnings (first-year reps average $135K+, veterans average $230K+)

Drive B2B sales of industrial/commercial flooring solutions, mixing field visits, project oversight, and account management. Strong choice if you have 2+ years B2B sales (construction/industrial a plus), like being on the road, and want big upside plus 401(k) match and a 100% company-sponsored pension.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Location: Waltham, MA (in-office, 5 days/week)

(in-office, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $80,000 base, up to $100,000 with tenure, uncapped commission

Sell internet and network services into mid-market and national accounts (500–999 employees). You’ll prospect via calls, email, and in-person building walks and events, then close deals in large office and retail properties. Good for driven hunters with recent sales experience and comfort working to monthly revenue goals.

Employer: Bulletproof

Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid, 4 days onsite )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top-of-funnel role building sales-qualified leads for a Microsoft-focused cybersecurity and cloud services firm. You’ll run multi-step campaigns, work heavily in Salesforce, Outreach, ZoomInfo, and Sales Navigator, and partner closely with sales and marketing. Great if you have 2–3 years BDR/SDR experience and want strong benefits and career growth in IT.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.