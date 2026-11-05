⚖️ Waltham Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Waltham’s biotech and energy hubs are busy right now, and that means strong demand for people who know regulations, quality, and IP. Here are several solid Legal & Compliance roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Waltham, MA (also listed for Northboro, MA)

(also listed for Northboro, MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $123,000

Deadline: Midnight November 4 (interviews after resume review)

Support National Grid’s US compliance risk management framework, from controls testing and KPIs to root-cause analysis and remediation planning. Good fit if you have 5+ years in performance reporting, strong Excel/PowerPoint, and experience with risks, controls, and SOX/regulatory obligations.

Employer: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

Location: Waltham, MA HQ (3 days in office; remote considered for the right candidate)

(3 days in office; for the right candidate) Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Lead and execute global IP strategy for a rare-disease biotech, including patent drafting/prosecution, FTO and landscape analyses, and post-grant matters. You’ll work closely with R&D and business teams; must be USPTO-admitted with 1–3 years of relevant IP experience and strong patent drafting skills. Viridian highlights stock options, 100% employer-paid medical/dental/vision for you and dependents, 401(k) match, ESPP, and generous time off.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role was removed to keep things clean.)

Employer: Planet Pharma (staffing for a pharma client)

(staffing for a pharma client) Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Contract, Hybrid

Pay: $40–$50/hour (depending on experience)

Support clinical quality and compliance activities, including audit reports, deviations, vendor management, inspection readiness, and quality metrics. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree, 3–6 years in pharma/CRO/clinical or healthcare, and are comfortable with GxP, ICH, FDA/EU regs, and tools like Veeva or TrackWise.

Employer: CSL (CSL Behring)

Location: Waltham, MA (also King of Prussia, PA; Maidenhead, UK; Zurich, Switzerland)

(also King of Prussia, PA; Maidenhead, UK; Zurich, Switzerland) Type: Full-time, Hybrid (3 days onsite/week)

Salary: $242,000 – $270,000 base in MA, plus potential incentives and equity

High-impact global role leading regulatory strategy across the product lifecycle for major biotech programs. You’ll be the key GRA voice on product teams, drive FDA/EMA interactions, oversee global regulatory deliverables, and may lead regional regulatory staff. Best for someone with 10+ years in biotech/pharma, 8+ in Regulatory Affairs, and strong experience with global health authorities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to strong, motivated candidates who don’t tick every box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.