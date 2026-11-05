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Waltham
💻 Waltham MA Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
6 days ago
Waltham’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with roles ranging from hands-on support to cutting-edge AI and robotics. If you’re in IT or data, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and career goals.
Software Engineering Manager – Maximo
- Employer: National Grid
- Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid; also other Northeast locations)
- Salary (MA): $148,000 – $174,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead the Maximo team rolling out a new MAS 9 system for electric operations, then own ongoing support, enhancements, and reliability. Ideal if you have deep IBM Maximo experience, have led dev/support teams, and like working at enterprise scale in the energy sector.
Staff Data Engineer
- Employer: National Grid
- Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid; also Brooklyn, NY)
- Salary (Waltham): $151,000 – $177,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Senior data engineering role building end-to-end data pipelines and modern data architecture to power analytics across the company. Good fit if you’re strong in data warehousing, APIs, scalable pipelines, and want to help drive a carbon-free future with a large, stable employer.
Principal AI Specialist
- Employer: Motorola Solutions
- Location: Waltham, MA (2–3 days/week in office)
- Salary: $200,000 – $230,000/year (base)
- Type: Full-time
Own LLM-driven solutions end-to-end for public safety and enterprise use cases like 911, dispatch, and case management. Great for a PhD-level ML expert with 7+ years experience who has already taken an LLM product from idea to market and wants their work to impact real-world safety.
Research Scientist, VLA Models – Atlas
- Employer: Boston Dynamics
- Location: Waltham, MA
- Salary: $177,000 – $225,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Design and train vision–language–action models for the Atlas humanoid robot, focusing on dexterous manipulation and multimodal learning. Perfect if you have strong robot learning / imitation learning experience and want to test your models directly on cutting-edge humanoid hardware.
IT Support Technician (Desktop Support)
- Employer: KTek Resourcing
- Location: Waltham, MA 02451
- Type: Contract (6+ months)
Hands-on deskside / field support role covering PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, AV gear, and basic networking. Good match if you’re comfortable with Windows 11, O365, Teams, Azure/Intune, AD, and like being the go-to person for onsite tech issues.
Site Reliability Engineer
- Employer: SS&C Technologies
- Location: Waltham, MA or Boston, MA (hybrid; ~6 days/month in office)
- Salary (MA): $90,000 – $110,000/year
- Type: Full-time
SRE role supporting financial/healthcare platforms using AWS, Docker, Terraform, Jenkins, Prometheus, Grafana, OpenTelemetry, Splunk and more. Ideal if you have 5+ years Linux & cloud experience and enjoy automation, observability, and incident response.
Deskside Support Technician
- Employer: Vortalsoft usa.com
- Location: Waltham, MA (in-person)
- Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour
- Type: Contract / Onsite 3 days per week
Front-line walk-up and deskside support for Windows and macOS, Microsoft 365, ServiceNow, and meeting room tech. Great entry-to-mid role if you have 2+ years support experience, can handle exec “white-glove” support, and like helping people face-to-face.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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