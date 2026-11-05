🏥 Waltham Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Pharmacy Roles

Waltham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options here for both hands-on clinical folks and senior medical leaders. If you’re looking to stay local while moving your career forward, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: New England Donor Services

New England Donor Services Location: Waltham, MA (travel across New England)

(travel across New England) Type: Full-time , 3x 12-hour shifts per week (days or evenings), every other weekend off

, 3x per week (days or evenings), every other weekend off Salary: Not listed

Join a surgical recovery team that directly helps save and heal lives through tissue donation. Ideal if you have EMT, Paramedic, ER Tech, OR/Surg Tech experience and want paid, hands-on training in a highly specialized setting, plus strong benefits and mission-driven work.

Employer: AbbVie

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (role includes long-term incentive eligibility and full benefits)

Lead global hematology clinical programs at a major biopharma company. This is a fit for an MD/DO with clinical trial experience who wants to own strategy, oversee studies, and work cross-functionally on high-impact oncology/hematology assets.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital / Mass General Brigham

Location: 52 Second Avenue, Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time , onsite, rotating shift, no nights or weekends

, onsite, rotating shift, Salary: $22.84 – $29.79/hour

Work across infusion and OR pharmacies with a tight-knit team, free parking, and a tech advancement program to grow your career. Great for certified techs (MA license + PTCB CPhT) who want variety in their day and a stable role in a top hospital system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Waltham’s healthcare employers post new roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.