👔 Waltham, MA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Waltham’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in energy, biotech, and fitness. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Waltham, MA (plus NY options)

(plus NY options) Salary (MA): $108,000 – $126,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead a portfolio of clean energy and Non-Wires Alternatives projects that support Massachusetts’ climate goals. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years of program/project management, know distributed energy resources, and want to work on the grid of the future.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $132,000 – $155,000/year

Type: Full-time

Own cross-functional improvement projects for the MA Gas business, using data to find gaps, cut costs, and boost safety and compliance. Ideal for someone with 3+ years in process improvement/analytics who likes leading projects from idea to results.

Employer: Viridian Therapeutics

Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid HQ) or fully remote (US)

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Type: Full-time (director-level)

Shape U.S. patient advocacy strategy for a thyroid eye disease portfolio, including launch planning and community partnerships. Best for someone with 12+ years in patient advocacy/engagement in pharma/biotech who enjoys building deep relationships with patient groups.

Employer: Spartan Fitness Holdings (Club Pilates)

Location: Waltham, MA

Salary: Range varies by experience; base pay + monthly/quarterly bonuses + 10% commission on personal sales

Range varies by experience; Type: Full-time

Run the day-to-day of a Pilates studio, leading the team, driving membership sales, and keeping members happy. Good match if you have 2+ years of sales/customer service, some leadership experience, and a passion for health and fitness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.