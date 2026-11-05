🛒 Waltham Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Waltham has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing roles right now, from grocery and fashion to healthcare admin. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady, flexible work.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers check out smoothly as a front-end team member—scanning, bagging, handling payments, and keeping the front of the store clean and organized. This role is active and fast-paced, with flexible schedules, weekly pay, associate discounts, and access to health benefits and PTO for eligible employees.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 846 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.25–$16.75 per hour starting pay range

Keep the store clean, organized, and welcoming while also helping with customers, ringing purchases, and store recovery. You’ll get a store discount, a wide range of potential benefits (401k, health, paid time off for eligible staff), and chances to be cross-trained in different parts of the store.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Waltham, MA (Sports Medicine / Orthopedics)

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, hybrid after training

Salary: $19.83–$29.49 per hour

Work in a specialty contact center helping families schedule appointments, handle insurance and registration, and answer questions by phone. This role offers steady weekday hours (Monday–Friday), a hybrid schedule after training, and a clear path to grow in healthcare administration.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good local roles like these don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.