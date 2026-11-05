🏗️ Waltham Architecture & Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings

Waltham’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around biotech and advanced simulation. If you’re into high‑end modeling or cutting‑edge bioprocess work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,000–$170,000 + target bonus

Work on the PowerFLOW Lattice Boltzmann solver, building new turbulence models that blend CFD with AI/ML. Ideal if you have a PhD in Mech/Aero/Applied Math/Physics, strong C++ and HPC skills, and want to solve tough problems in aerodynamics, aeroacoustics, and aerothermal workflows.

Also listed on Indeed here if you prefer that platform: CFD Turbulence Modeler – Indeed posting

Employer: Sanofi (via BioSpace listing)

(via BioSpace listing) Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience (plus company benefits)

Lead process engineering and innovation for next‑gen mRNA therapies, from lab scale to clinical and commercial manufacturing. Great fit if you have a BS/MS/PhD in Chemical/Bioprocess/Biochemical Engineering, experience scaling up bioprocesses in GMP environments, and want to work at the intersection of AI‑powered R&D and advanced manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Waltham’s engineering and biotech hubs are growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.