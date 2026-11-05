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📢 Last virtual MBTA meeting on Route 70 changes Nov. 16
📢 Share your say on MBTA Bus Route 70 changes
The MBTA is holding a virtual Public Meeting on November 16 at 6pm to talk about proposed changes to Bus Route 70.
The goal is to collect public feedback from riders before changes move forward. This is the last public meeting in a series held since summer 2026.
Details:
- What: Virtual public meeting on proposed Route 70 changes
- When: November 16, 6pm
- Format: Online/virtual meeting
- Access: Spanish and ASL interpretation will be provided
The meeting will be recorded, and the video will be posted on the MBTA website a few days later.
A summary of the meeting will also be shared at the November 19 Traffic Commission meeting.
If you ride Bus Route 70, this is a good chance to speak up about how the proposed changes affect you.
More Info: The MBTA is holding a virtual Public Meeting on 11...
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