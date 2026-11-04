undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Waltham
👔 Waltham, MA Executive Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Roles
3 days ago
Waltham’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in biotech, energy, and nonprofits. If you’ve got senior experience, there are several roles here with real influence and strong pay.
Director, Vaccine Portfolio Strategy & External Partnerships
- Employer: CSL
- Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $222,000 – $299,000 base, plus potential incentive pay and equity
- Lead global vaccine portfolio strategy, turn complex data into clear investment decisions, and guide external partnerships. Great fit if you know vaccines, commercialization, and love high-impact, cross-functional work with executive visibility.
Senior Project Manager – Distribution Communications Engineering
- Employer: ENTRUST Solutions Group (a Leidos company)
- Location: Waltham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $155,000 annually, exempt
- Run complex grid and communications projects (SCADA, fiber, wireless, etc.) that keep the electric system connected. Ideal if you have 10+ years in utility projects and enjoy leading multi-disciplinary engineering and IT teams.
Executive Director
- Employer: Waltham Fields Community Farm
- Location: Waltham, MA (on-site, limited remote)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $100,000 – $130,000
- Lead a beloved nonprofit community farm focused on food access, education, and sustainable agriculture. You’ll guide strategy, fundraising, and community partnerships while working closely with an experienced farm team.
Senior Director, Drug Substance Commercial Manufacturing
- Employer: Kailera Therapeutics
- Location: Waltham, MA (hub-based 3–4 days/week) or remote with regular travel
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed; role includes health coverage, bonus, equity, 401(k) match, flexible time off, and more
- Own commercial drug substance manufacturing strategy across CDMOs for novel obesity therapies. Best for leaders with deep peptide DS experience, tech transfer, MSAT, and global commercial supply oversight.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and often related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.