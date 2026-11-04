👔 Waltham, MA Executive Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Roles

Waltham’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in biotech, energy, and nonprofits. If you’ve got senior experience, there are several roles here with real influence and strong pay.

Employer: CSL

CSL Location: Waltham, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $222,000 – $299,000 base , plus potential incentive pay and equity

, plus potential incentive pay and equity Lead global vaccine portfolio strategy, turn complex data into clear investment decisions, and guide external partnerships. Great fit if you know vaccines, commercialization, and love high-impact, cross-functional work with executive visibility.

Employer: ENTRUST Solutions Group (a Leidos company)

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $155,000 annually, exempt

annually, exempt Run complex grid and communications projects (SCADA, fiber, wireless, etc.) that keep the electric system connected. Ideal if you have 10+ years in utility projects and enjoy leading multi-disciplinary engineering and IT teams.

Employer: Waltham Fields Community Farm

Location: Waltham, MA (on-site, limited remote)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000

Lead a beloved nonprofit community farm focused on food access, education, and sustainable agriculture. You’ll guide strategy, fundraising, and community partnerships while working closely with an experienced farm team.

Employer: Kailera Therapeutics

Location: Waltham, MA (hub-based 3–4 days/week) or remote with regular travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; role includes health coverage, bonus, equity, 401(k) match, flexible time off, and more

Range not listed; role includes Own commercial drug substance manufacturing strategy across CDMOs for novel obesity therapies. Best for leaders with deep peptide DS experience, tech transfer, MSAT, and global commercial supply oversight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and often related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.