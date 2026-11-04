🧑‍💼 Waltham HR Jobs with Multiple $70K–$125K+ Opportunities

Waltham has some strong HR roles open right now, from hands-on recruiting to senior compensation and people leadership. If you work in HR and want solid pay plus real impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Location: Waltham, MA (Office, Mon–Fri)

(Office, Mon–Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,300 – $125,000 + potential annual bonus

Join the Total Rewards team and help shape global compensation and benefits strategy. This role is ideal if you love data, Excel, and market analysis, and want to consult with leaders on pay, incentives, and major projects like M&A and new systems.

Employer: Evolv Technology

Location: Waltham, MA (HQ) , hybrid with up to 2 days/week remote

, hybrid with up to 2 days/week remote Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,000 – $129,000 + bonus, equity, and benefits

Own full-cycle recruiting across multiple teams while also leading new hire orientation and onboarding. Great fit if you enjoy partnering closely with hiring managers, sourcing passive talent, and want room to grow on a small, collaborative People team.

Employer: Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

Location: Waltham, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year (part-time), with benefits

Lead the entire HR function for a small, mission-driven state/quasi-government organization (~30 employees). This is a visible, strategic role advising the CEO and exec team on culture, performance, and organizational health while still staying hands-on with HR operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.