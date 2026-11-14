Walterboro’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of places are building up their teams. If you like fast shifts, friendly faces, and steady work, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive annual salary with annual merit raises and quarterly bonus opportunities (no exact range listed)

Lead both front and back of house, coach a team, and keep the guest experience running smoothly. This role comes with day‑one medical, dental, and vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with company match, tuition reimbursement, and 35% off food and retail, plus strong internal promotion paths.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant

Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Not stated (hourly restaurant role)

Not stated (hourly restaurant role) Pay: $10.00–$14.00 per hour

Great fit if you want flexible schedules, paid training, and a clear path to grow (70% of their GMs started as team members). You’ll serve guests, work in a fast‑paced, team‑focused setting, and get 50% off meals during shifts, plus potential health benefits and 401(k) if eligible. Open to ages 14+.

Employer: Residence Inn by Marriott (Meyer Jabara Hotels)

Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve hotel guests during breakfast and other shifts, from greeting and taking orders to handling payments and keeping the dining area clean. This role stands out for its “work today, get paid tomorrow” option through ZayZoon and a strong focus on guest service and teamwork.

If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.