🛒 Walterboro Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail Roles Hiring

Walterboro’s retail scene is busy, and several big-name stores are hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 913 Bells Highway, Walterboro, SC 29488

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find what they need, run the cash register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. This role is good if you like a mix of customer service and hands-on work, and it comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers with car parts, giving basic automotive advice, and installing items like wiper blades and batteries. Great fit if you’re into cars or want to learn, with chances to grow while working a flexible full-time schedule.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hours/week)

Pay Range: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 12/25/2026

Work the register, restock shelves, support photo and beauty, and sometimes help the pharmacy team. This is a solid option if you want health-focused retail experience plus access to employee discounts and other benefits even as a part-timer.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.