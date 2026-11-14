undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Walterboro Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail Roles Hiring
Walterboro’s retail scene is busy, and several big-name stores are hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate I – Part Time
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 913 Bells Highway, Walterboro, SC 29488
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers find what they need, run the cash register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. This role is good if you like a mix of customer service and hands-on work, and it comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Walterboro, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Frontline role helping customers with car parts, giving basic automotive advice, and installing items like wiper blades and batteries. Great fit if you’re into cars or want to learn, with chances to grow while working a flexible full-time schedule.
Store Associate – Part Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Walterboro, SC
- Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $15.00 – $18.00/hour
- Application window expected to close: 12/25/2026
Work the register, restock shelves, support photo and beauty, and sometimes help the pharmacy team. This is a solid option if you want health-focused retail experience plus access to employee discounts and other benefits even as a part-timer.
If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.