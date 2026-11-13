Walterboro has some very special cats waiting at Colleton County Animal Shelter. From a chatty cuddle-bug to independent barn cats, there may be a perfect match for your home or property.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Gender: Male (neutered)

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Colleton County Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 893-2651

Boomer is described as a “professional cuddler, part-time comedian, full-time personality.” He’s a confident, affectionate cat who loves to “talk” and share his opinions, especially about dinner time. If you want a social, people-focused cat who enjoys conversation and attention, Boomer could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Boomer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Type: Barn / working cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Colleton County Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 893-2651

Cedar is “a little wild, a little wonderful.” He prefers to admire people from a distance and isn’t looking for a lap or lots of handling. He’d do best as a barn or working cat where he can roam, stay independent, and help keep your property critter-free while keeping an eye on things.

👉 Meet Cedar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Type: Barn / working cat

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Colleton County Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 893-2651

Cannoli is a gorgeous, fluffy cat who is very unsure about people and prefers to scamper away instead of socializing. He’s looking for a barn or working-cat home where he can enjoy his independence, hide his luxurious coat in cozy spots, and live life at his own pace.

👉 Meet Cannoli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Type: Barn / working cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Gray / blue

Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Colleton County Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 893-2651

Ash is all about other cats and not very interested in people. He’s happiest with feline friends and prefers humans at a distance—no cuddles, no picking up. Ash would thrive as a barn cat where he can socialize with other kitties, have a job, and set his own boundaries with people.

👉 Meet Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Type: Barn / working cat

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Colleton County Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 893-2651

Yarrow is a shy little barn cat who loves to hide in tiny spaces—if she fits, she hides. She wants a barn or working-cat home with lots of nooks and crannies to tuck into while still helping out around the property. She’s best for someone who doesn’t need a cuddly pet but can offer a safe outdoor home.

👉 Meet Yarrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Type: Barn / working cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Orange / red tabby

Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Colleton County Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 893-2651

Kumquat is a curious barn cat who finds people interesting—but only from a safe distance. He likes to watch what you’re doing, then slip away if you get too close. He’d be happiest in a barn home where he can explore, observe his humans, and stay mostly hands-off.

👉 Meet Kumquat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Type: Barn / working cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange / red tabby

Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Colleton County Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 893-2651

Fanta is a young orange barn cat with lots of energy. At around 6 months old, he “pops off” when you try to pet him, which is how he got his name. He prefers feline company over humans and is looking for a barn or working-cat home where he can have a job, live on his own terms, and hang out with other cats. He is noted as fully vaccinated.

👉 Meet Fanta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you have room in your heart, home, or barn in the Walterboro, SC area, please reach out to Colleton County Animal Shelter at (843) 893-2651 and ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends, farms, and local businesses can also help them find safe, loving placements.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.