🏥 Walterboro SC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Ultrasound Roles

Walterboro’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with HCA Healthcare Colleton Hospital hiring across key units. If you’re a nurse or imaging tech, there are solid options here with strong benefits and career paths.

Employer: HCA Healthcare Colleton Hospital

HCA Healthcare Colleton Hospital Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work across a wide range of exams (OB, pelvic, vascular, head/neck, invasive procedures) in a 130+ bed, JCAHO-accredited hospital. Role includes patient histories, vitals, consents, and room turnover, plus access to comprehensive medical, retirement, and education benefits if eligible.

Employer: HCA Healthcare Colleton Hospital

HCA Healthcare Colleton Hospital Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

OR RN role with self-scheduling posted 4 weeks ahead, strong staffing support, and updated surgical equipment. You’ll handle pre-op teaching, IVs, site verification, and emergency response while working closely with surgeons and surgical techs, with ongoing clinical education and robust benefits.

Employer: HCA Healthcare Colleton Hospital

HCA Healthcare Colleton Hospital Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient rehab RN role focused on mobility, ADLs, cognition, and communication support for patients. You’ll coordinate closely with the rehab therapy team, manage meds, and educate families, with clear advancement paths, tuition and certification support, and strong retirement and leave benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.