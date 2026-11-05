🛒 Walterboro Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail Openings

Walterboro has some solid retail spots hiring right now, from gas station convenience to big-box bargains and cozy country store vibes.

Here are a few good options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Nouria / Enmarket

Nouria / Enmarket Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a clean, busy convenience store where you help customers with snacks, drinks, and fuel while keeping the store safe and tidy. This role is great if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Likely Full-time (Management)

Likely Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor and receiving area at a busy discount store, handling staff scheduling, merchandising, and store operations. Good fit if you have 2+ years of retail management, can work nights/weekends, and want benefits, a 20% employee discount, and bonus potential.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Walterboro, SC

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Help guests find gifts and decor in Cracker Barrel’s country store during the holiday season. No retail experience needed, and you get weekly pay, same-day pay access, and a 35% discount on food and retail while you’re there.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.