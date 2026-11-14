Walpole’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical and lab support. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers Location: Walpole, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $98,600 – $135,575 base pay range

Lead a team making medical device reagents in a regulated, high-impact environment. This role owns daily production, quality, and safety targets, and is a good fit if you have 6+ years of manufacturing leadership plus experience in FDA/ISO/GMP settings.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers Location: Walpole, MA

Type: Full-time (weekend work required)

Salary: $37,780 – $51,953 base pay range

Measure and prep chemical raw materials that go into life-saving diagnostic tests. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, strong math/science skills, and good attention to detail and want to work in a cGMP lab environment.

Employer: Not listed (in-house technical team)

Not listed (in-house technical team) Location: Walpole, MA (training/role based in Woonsocket, RI)

Type: Full-time (40+ hours, overtime eligible)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on trainee role repairing and refurbishing lab equipment like centrifuges, freezers, and microscopes. No prior repair experience needed—ideal if you’re mechanically inclined and want paid training plus health, dental, 401(k), and PTO.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.