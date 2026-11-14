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🏭 Walpole, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Walpole’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical and lab support. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and steady hours.
Production Manager (2nd Shift) – Reagent Filling & Packaging
- Employer: Siemens Healthineers
- Location: Walpole, MA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: $98,600 – $135,575 base pay range
Lead a team making medical device reagents in a regulated, high-impact environment. This role owns daily production, quality, and safety targets, and is a good fit if you have 6+ years of manufacturing leadership plus experience in FDA/ISO/GMP settings.
Pre-weigh Operator
- Employer: Siemens Healthineers
- Location: Walpole, MA
- Type: Full-time (weekend work required)
- Salary: $37,780 – $51,953 base pay range
Measure and prep chemical raw materials that go into life-saving diagnostic tests. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, strong math/science skills, and good attention to detail and want to work in a cGMP lab environment.
Entry Level Technician of Laboratory Equipment
- Employer: Not listed (in-house technical team)
- Location: Walpole, MA (training/role based in Woonsocket, RI)
- Type: Full-time (40+ hours, overtime eligible)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on trainee role repairing and refurbishing lab equipment like centrifuges, freezers, and microscopes. No prior repair experience needed—ideal if you’re mechanically inclined and want paid training plus health, dental, 401(k), and PTO.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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