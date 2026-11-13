Walpole has some solid options right now if you love working with kids and teens. These roles range from preschool to specialized school support, with good benefits and room to grow.

Employer: The Home for Little Wanderers

The Home for Little Wanderers Location: Walpole, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (range not listed)

Support students with emotional and behavioral needs in a small, specialized school setting. This role is great if you have some education or human services background and want strong training, generous time off, tuition reimbursement, and 403(b) with match while making a real impact.

Employer: Cadence Education

Location: Walpole, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $23.00/hour (based on education and experience)

Help run a fun, safe preschool classroom and support kids with different learning and behavioral needs. Full-time staff get 75% childcare tuition discount, on-demand pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, pet insurance, PTO, and paid CDA/tuition help.

Employer: Cadence Education

Location: Walpole, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.25 – $26.33/hour (based on education and experience)

Lead your own preschool classroom, plan curriculum, and partner closely with families and staff. This is a strong step-up role with comprehensive benefits, 50% childcare discount, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and paid CDA, ideal if you already meet MA lead teacher requirements.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.