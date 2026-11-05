🎓 Walpole, MA Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Walpole’s schools and centers are busy and hiring. If you love helping kids learn and grow, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: League School for Autism

League School for Autism Location: Walpole, MA

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role supports teachers who work with autistic students, focusing on coaching, training, and improving classroom instruction. Strong benefits include 77% employer-paid health & dental, 403(b) with match, and up to $5,000/year in tuition assistance.

Employer: Soliant (school-based contract)

(school-based contract) Location: Near Walpole, MA

Near Salary: From $45/hour

Type: Full-time, contract (through Dec 7, 2026)

Teach in an integrated preschool classroom, implementing IEPs and supporting young children with diverse needs. Monday–Friday, 7 hours/day, so you get a steady schedule plus long-term experience in early childhood special education.

Employer: EarlyDay

Location: Walpole, East Walpole & nearby Norfolk County, MA

Salary: $20 – $24/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Multiple openings across infant, toddler, preschool, and Pre-K classrooms for both lead and assistant teachers. Great if you want flexibility, with benefits like health, dental, PTO, tuition reimbursement, retirement plan, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s great with kids and looking for a change.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.