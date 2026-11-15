Walnut Creek’s retail scene is busy, especially around Broadway Plaza and Plaza Escuela. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)

Help customers check out smoothly by scanning, bagging, and handling payments, plus keeping the front of the store clean and organized. Good fit if you want an entry-level job with weekly pay, flexible hours, and store discounts.

Employer: Talbots

Location: Plaza Escuela, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Type: Regular / Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.90 – $21.10/hour

Style customers in women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories while helping hit store sales goals. Comes with strong merchandise discounts (up to 70%), incentive opportunities, and benefits for eligible part-timers.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.05/hour + commission (3%–14.5% depending on merchandise)

Focus on Monica Vinader jewelry inside Nordstrom, building one-on-one relationships and driving sales in-store and online. Includes full-time benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO) and a merchandise discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.