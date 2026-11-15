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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek has some very sweet kittens and young cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. All of these cuties are currently adoptable and waiting to meet you.
Stella and Sterling
- Status: Adoptable bonded pair
- Breed: Maine Coon mix
- Age: Sterling (mom, adult) & Stella (kitten, about 3 months)
- Gender: Female / Female
- Color: White, longer angora-like hair
- Personality:
- Sterling is very sweet and mellow, loves attention, and likes to lie next to you in bed. She enjoys pets and is very smart, responding with cute little chirps.
- Stella is her kitten; they are a gorgeous mother–daughter pair and are being placed together.
- Adoption fee: $200 (for the pair)
- Shelter: Community Concern For Cats
- Contact: Lori – whisker2love@gmail.com, 209-996-8870 or shelter at (925) 938-2287
Want to meet them? Fill out the application linked on their page, then email it to Lori.
👉 Meet Stella and Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dunkin and Munchkin
- Status: Adoptable bonded pair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby, about 5 months old
- Gender: Male / Male
- Color: Black & white tuxedo brothers
- Personality:
- Dunkin is lively and fun, loves mealtime, and enjoys playing with wand toys.
- Munchkin is gentle and sweet, happiest with cheek rubs and loving attention.
- These brothers blossom with a little patience and love and are looking for a home together.
- Adoption fee: $200 (for the pair)
- Shelter: Community Concern For Cats
- Contact: Lori – whisker2love@gmail.com, 209-996-8870 or shelter at (925) 938-2287
To meet them, fill out the application on their listing and email it to Lori.
👉 Meet Dunkin and Munchkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mimi Whiskerella
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 0 yrs, 4 months, 3 weeks (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Grey
- Weight: About 1.5 lbs
- Personality: Mimi Whiskerella is a young grey kitten looking for a loving home.
- Shelter: Joybound People and Pets
- Contact: (925) 256-1273
👉 Meet Mimi Whiskerella on adoptapet
Floopert
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 0 yrs, 0 months, 10 weeks (very young kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey
- Weight: About 1 lb
- Personality: Floopert is a tiny grey kitten hoping to find a loving family.
- Shelter: Joybound People and Pets
- Contact: (925) 256-1273
If you’re in the Walnut Creek area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kittens and bonded pairs. Call the shelters, ask about meet-and-greets, and share these links with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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