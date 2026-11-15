Walnut Creek has some very sweet kittens and young cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. All of these cuties are currently adoptable and waiting to meet you.

Status: Adoptable bonded pair

Adoptable bonded pair Breed: Maine Coon mix

Maine Coon mix Age: Sterling (mom, adult) & Stella (kitten, about 3 months)

(mom, adult) & (kitten, about 3 months) Gender: Female / Female

Color: White, longer angora-like hair

White, longer angora-like hair Personality: Sterling is very sweet and mellow, loves attention, and likes to lie next to you in bed. She enjoys pets and is very smart, responding with cute little chirps. Stella is her kitten; they are a gorgeous mother–daughter pair and are being placed together.

Adoption fee: $200 (for the pair)

(for the pair) Shelter: Community Concern For Cats

Contact: Lori – whisker2love@gmail.com, 209-996-8870 or shelter at (925) 938-2287

Want to meet them? Fill out the application linked on their page, then email it to Lori.

👉 Meet Stella and Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable bonded pair

Adoptable bonded pair Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby, about 5 months old

Baby, about old Gender: Male / Male

Color: Black & white tuxedo brothers

Black & white tuxedo brothers Personality: Dunkin is lively and fun, loves mealtime, and enjoys playing with wand toys. Munchkin is gentle and sweet, happiest with cheek rubs and loving attention. These brothers blossom with a little patience and love and are looking for a home together.

Adoption fee: $200 (for the pair)

(for the pair) Shelter: Community Concern For Cats

Contact: Lori – whisker2love@gmail.com, 209-996-8870 or shelter at (925) 938-2287

To meet them, fill out the application on their listing and email it to Lori.

👉 Meet Dunkin and Munchkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 0 yrs, 4 months, 3 weeks (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Grey

Weight: About 1.5 lbs

About Personality: Mimi Whiskerella is a young grey kitten looking for a loving home.

Mimi Whiskerella is a young grey kitten looking for a loving home. Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Contact: (925) 256-1273

👉 Meet Mimi Whiskerella on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 0 yrs, 0 months, 10 weeks (very young kitten)

(very young kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Grey

Weight: About 1 lb

About Personality: Floopert is a tiny grey kitten hoping to find a loving family.

Floopert is a tiny grey kitten hoping to find a loving family. Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Contact: (925) 256-1273

👉 Meet Floopert on adoptapet

If you’re in the Walnut Creek area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kittens and bonded pairs. Call the shelters, ask about meet-and-greets, and share these links with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.