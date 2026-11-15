Looking for a dog in Walnut Creek? These adoptable pups are ready to bring love, fun, and loyalty into a new home.

Breed: Siberian Husky

Siberian Husky Age: Baby (born September 6, 2026)

Baby (born September 6, 2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Northern California Sled Dog Rescue

Phone: (800) 471-5822

Bandit is a beautiful husky puppy with a spunky, fearless personality. He’s adventurous, curious, and always ready to explore something new. He’s also a quick learner who will do best with a family ready to guide his bright mind with training, play, and structure.

Like all puppies, Bandit will need patience and consistency, but he’ll bring tons of fun and personality to his new home.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian Husky

Siberian Husky Age: Baby (born September 6, 2026)

Baby (born September 6, 2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Northern California Sled Dog Rescue

Phone: (800) 471-5822

Bronco is another gorgeous husky pup from the same litter, with the same bold, adventurous spirit. He’s curious, fearless, and eager to explore the world. With his sharp mind, he’ll thrive in a home that can offer training, playtime, and mental challenges.

He’ll need the usual puppy basics—training, routine, and patience—and will reward you with lots of energy and personality.

👉 Meet Bronco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian Husky

Siberian Husky Age: Baby (born September 6, 2026)

Baby (born September 6, 2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Northern California Sled Dog Rescue

Phone: (800) 471-5822

Buzz is a lively husky puppy with a spunky, fearless approach to life. He’s adventurous and curious, always ready to check out something new. Like his brothers, he’s a very quick learner who will shine with a family that enjoys teaching and engaging with their dog.

He’ll need guidance as he grows, but he promises lots of fun and character in return.

👉 Meet Buzz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog mix

French Bulldog mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tri-color

Tri-color Weight: 20.9 lbs

20.9 lbs Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Phone: (925) 256-1273

Jeff is a tri-color French Bulldog mix who is simply looking for a loving home. At around 3 years old, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and ready for fun and companionship.

If you’re looking for a smaller adult dog to share your life with, Jeff could be a great match.

👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff mix

Mastiff mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Phone: (925) 256-1273

Ladle is a sweet, loving girl with a gentle nature. She enjoys spending time with her people—whether that’s going for walks, exploring new places, or just relaxing by your side. With her kind heart and friendly personality, she’s ready to start her next adventure in a forever home.

She’s looking for a family where she can thrive, make happy memories, and share lots of love.

👉 Meet Ladle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix (believed)

Great Pyrenees mix (believed) Age: Baby (about 4–5 months)

Baby (about 4–5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Weight: About 50 lbs already

About 50 lbs already Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Walnut Creek, CA)

Nacho is a playful, affectionate, and goofy puppy who loves people. He’s great with children and other dogs, and he enjoys walks, hikes, and active playtime. After some exercise or enrichment, he’s happy to settle in for a long nap.

He’s also a smart boy who already knows how to sit, stay, give paw, and stand up in both English and Spanish. If you’re looking for a big, fun, trainable pup, Nacho could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Nacho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Walnut Creek, CA, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or submitting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start they’re waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.