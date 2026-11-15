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Walnut Creek
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Walnut Creek This Week
4 days ago
Walnut Creek neighbors are giving away some nice free items, from bikes to a small tree. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home or family.
Small Ornamental Maple Tree (North Walnut Creek)
- Item: Small ornamental maple tree, about 4 feet tall
- Condition: Has grown well in a pot in semi-shade; some upper branches damaged by squirrels, but owner says it should recover its shape in a better spot
- Details:
- Pot not included
- Green leaves in summer, pale yellow in autumn
- Check photos in the listing for a better look
- Location: North Walnut Creek, Contra Costa County, CA
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Puzzles
- Item: Two jigsaw puzzles to give away
- Condition:
- Dog puzzle – missing two pieces
- Cat puzzle – complete, no pieces missing
- Pickup details: You can take one or both; porch pickup, just let the poster know when you’ll come by
- Location: Rancho San Miguel, Walnut Creek, CA
- Source: Nextdoor
Girls 16” Bicycle
- Item: Girls 16" bicycle
- Condition: Well used but still in good working condition
- Details:
- 16" tires
- Free to anyone willing to come pick it up
- Location: Rancho San Miguel, Walnut Creek, CA
- Source: Nextdoor
Red kids’ 12” bicycle
- Item: Red kids’ 12" bicycle
- Condition: Well used but still in good condition
- Details:
- Red frame with black seat and tires
- Free to anyone who can come get it
- Location: Rancho San Miguel, Walnut Creek, CA
- Source: Nextdoor
Halloween Inflatable
- Item: Halloween inflatable decoration
- Condition: Used – good, but the zipper has an issue and needs to be fixed or replaced
- Details:
- Free to anyone who thinks they can repair it
- Great if you like DIY fixes or need extra Halloween decor
- Location: Walnut Creek, CA
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items in Walnut Creek tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.