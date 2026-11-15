Walnut Creek neighbors are giving away some nice free items, from bikes to a small tree. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home or family.

Item: Small ornamental maple tree , about 4 feet tall

Small ornamental , about Condition: Has grown well in a pot in semi-shade ; some upper branches damaged by squirrels , but owner says it should recover its shape in a better spot

Has grown well in a ; some , but owner says it should in a better spot Details: Pot not included Green leaves in summer , pale yellow in autumn Check photos in the listing for a better look

Location: North Walnut Creek , Contra Costa County, CA

, Contra Costa County, CA Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Two jigsaw puzzles to give away

Two to give away Condition: Dog puzzle – missing two pieces Cat puzzle – complete , no pieces missing

Pickup details: You can take one or both ; porch pickup, just let the poster know when you’ll come by

You can take ; porch pickup, just let the poster know Location: Rancho San Miguel, Walnut Creek, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Girls 16" bicycle

Condition: Well used but still in good working condition

but still in Details: 16" tires Free to anyone willing to come pick it up

Location: Rancho San Miguel, Walnut Creek, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Red kids’ 12" bicycle

Condition: Well used but still in good condition

but still in Details: Red frame with black seat and tires Free to anyone who can come get it

Location: Rancho San Miguel, Walnut Creek, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Halloween inflatable decoration

Condition: Used – good , but the zipper has an issue and needs to be fixed or replaced

, but the and needs to be Details: Free to anyone who thinks they can repair it Great if you like DIY fixes or need extra Halloween decor

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Walnut Creek tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.