Walnut Creek is busy with infrastructure and energy work right now, and it shows in the engineering job market. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several strong roles here with solid pay and growth paths.

Employer: Carollo Engineers

Carollo Engineers Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000 – $147,000/year

Mid to senior structural role focused on water and wastewater treatment facilities. You’ll lead detailed concrete and steel design, mentor junior staff, and support projects from design through construction, with a well-documented benefits package and flexible work options.

Employer: Consor

Consor Location: Walnut Creek, CA (CA-based, flexible remote/hybrid options)

(CA-based, flexible remote/hybrid options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $195,000+/year

Senior-level role leading water and wastewater infrastructure projects like pipelines, pump stations, and treatment plants. Good fit if you have 12+ years’ experience and a CA PE, want to manage $1M+ projects, and value strong career development support and flexible work.

Employer: RoviSys

RoviSys Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $130,000/year

Hands-on controls role working on microgrids, power system automation, and EPMS using PLCs, DCS, RTACs, and HMIs. Ideal if you have 3–6 years of controls experience, like some travel (about 25%), and want bonuses, strong PTO, and ongoing training.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.