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🏗️ Walnut Creek Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Walnut Creek is busy with infrastructure and energy work right now, and it shows in the engineering job market. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several strong roles here with solid pay and growth paths.
Lead Structural Engineer – Water/Wastewater
- Employer: Carollo Engineers
- Location: Walnut Creek, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,000 – $147,000/year
Mid to senior structural role focused on water and wastewater treatment facilities. You’ll lead detailed concrete and steel design, mentor junior staff, and support projects from design through construction, with a well-documented benefits package and flexible work options.
Senior Water & Wastewater Project Engineer
- Employer: Consor
- Location: Walnut Creek, CA (CA-based, flexible remote/hybrid options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $195,000+/year
Senior-level role leading water and wastewater infrastructure projects like pipelines, pump stations, and treatment plants. Good fit if you have 12+ years’ experience and a CA PE, want to manage $1M+ projects, and value strong career development support and flexible work.
Power Systems Controls Engineer
- Employer: RoviSys
- Location: Walnut Creek, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $130,000/year
Hands-on controls role working on microgrids, power system automation, and EPMS using PLCs, DCS, RTACs, and HMIs. Ideal if you have 3–6 years of controls experience, like some travel (about 25%), and want bonuses, strong PTO, and ongoing training.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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