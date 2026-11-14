Walnut Creek’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from clinics, senior living, and major hospital systems. Here are a few solid roles hiring now, from hands-on nursing to high-level leadership.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient RN role focused on patient assessments, treatments, and chronic disease management in clinic settings. Good fit if you like daytime, ambulatory care and working closely with a multidisciplinary team using EHR and newer tech.

Employer: Atria Senior Living

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead care in an assisted living community, supervising staff, managing meds, and supporting residents and families. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help, plus a mix of clinical work and team leadership.

Employer: John Muir Health

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary Range: $313,489 – $470,233 (based on experience/licensure; adjusted if hired outside Bay Area)

Senior leadership role over medical physicists and dosimetrists in radiation oncology, with about 40% direct clinical physics. Ideal for an ABR-certified physicist with 7+ years’ experience and strong background in radiation therapy safety, technology, and team leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.