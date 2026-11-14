Walnut Creek’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are staffing up. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and good perks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50–$31.50/hour (experience-based)

Full-time bakery role where you decorate cakes, tarts, and pastries, including custom orders. Good fit if you have solid decorating skills and want steady hours plus Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, health and wellness programs, and more, per plan rules).

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Fast-paced bar in a lively BBQ restaurant, making house cocktails, pouring beer, and helping guests with food and drink choices. Great if you’ve got at least a year of bartending in a full-service spot and like a busy, social bar scene.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $20.60–$21.40/hour

Seasonal role making sure food and drinks go out correctly and on time, acting as the link between kitchen and servers. Comes with access to Nordstrom benefits (medical/vision/dental, retirement, PTO, merchandise discount, etc., based on eligibility).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and other open roles on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.