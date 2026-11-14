Walnut Creek is busy right now for sales and marketing pros, from fashion e‑commerce to banking and property leasing. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: VICI

VICI Location: Walnut Creek, CA (hybrid – in office Tue–Thu)

(hybrid – in office Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $180,000 a year

Lead retention marketing for a fast-growing women’s fashion brand with a big online and social presence. You’ll own email, SMS, app & web push, and loyalty programs, manage a small team, and drive customer growth and repeat purchases. Strong DTC lifecycle/CRM background and people leadership required, plus solid benefits and employee discount.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time, in-office

Hours: 40 hours/week, 1st shift, Mon–Fri + rotating Saturdays

Salary: Not listed

Advise clients on their full financial picture, from investments to banking solutions, in a busy branch setting. You’ll build financial plans, recommend products, and work closely with internal partners; Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65) and at least 1 year in investments and financial services/sales are required.

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time, temporary, onsite

Salary: $24.00 – $27.00 per hour

Be the on-site sales face of a residential community—tour units, close leases, and help with resident retention and outreach marketing. This role is great if you have strong people skills and want commission potential, rent discounts, and solid benefits while building property management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.