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📣 Walnut Creek Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
Walnut Creek is busy right now for sales and marketing pros, from fashion e‑commerce to banking and property leasing. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.
Director of Retention Marketing & CRM
- Employer: VICI
- Location: Walnut Creek, CA (hybrid – in office Tue–Thu)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $180,000 a year
Lead retention marketing for a fast-growing women’s fashion brand with a big online and social presence. You’ll own email, SMS, app & web push, and loyalty programs, manage a small team, and drive customer growth and repeat purchases. Strong DTC lifecycle/CRM background and people leadership required, plus solid benefits and employee discount.
Financial Solutions Advisor – Walnut Creek Main Financial Center
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Walnut Creek, CA
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Hours: 40 hours/week, 1st shift, Mon–Fri + rotating Saturdays
- Salary: Not listed
Advise clients on their full financial picture, from investments to banking solutions, in a busy branch setting. You’ll build financial plans, recommend products, and work closely with internal partners; Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65) and at least 1 year in investments and financial services/sales are required.
Leasing Consultant
- Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)
- Location: Walnut Creek, CA
- Type: Full-time, temporary, onsite
- Salary: $24.00 – $27.00 per hour
Be the on-site sales face of a residential community—tour units, close leases, and help with resident retention and outreach marketing. This role is great if you have strong people skills and want commission potential, rent discounts, and solid benefits while building property management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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