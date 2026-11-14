Looking for a new four-legged friend in Walnut Creek, CA? These sweet dogs at Joybound People and Pets are hoping to find their forever families.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: White with brown markings

markings Weight: About 2.7 lbs

About Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Contact: (925) 256-1273

Beauregard is a tiny terrier puppy looking for a loving home. With his white and brown coat and baby age, he’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide him, train him, and give him lots of gentle care.

👉 Meet Beauregard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Female

Color: Tri-color

Weight: About 1.9 lbs

About Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Contact: (925) 256-1273

Cecelia is a tiny tri-color terrier puppy who is also looking for a loving home. She’s very young and will need a patient family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Cecelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan

Weight: About 6 lbs

About Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Contact: (925) 256-1273

Jelly Bean is a small adult Chihuahua mix looking for a loving home. At around three years old, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still small, cute, and ready to bond with her new person.

👉 Meet Jelly Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Walnut Creek area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Joybound People and Pets at (925) 256-1273 or visit their listings online to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.