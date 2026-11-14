undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Walnut Creek Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Walnut Creek, CA? These sweet dogs at Joybound People and Pets are hoping to find their forever families.
Beauregard
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown markings
- Weight: About 2.7 lbs
- Shelter: Joybound People and Pets
- Contact: (925) 256-1273
Beauregard is a tiny terrier puppy looking for a loving home. With his white and brown coat and baby age, he’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide him, train him, and give him lots of gentle care.
👉 Meet Beauregard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cecelia
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tri-color
- Weight: About 1.9 lbs
- Shelter: Joybound People and Pets
- Contact: (925) 256-1273
Cecelia is a tiny tri-color terrier puppy who is also looking for a loving home. She’s very young and will need a patient family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of affection.
👉 Meet Cecelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jelly Bean
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan
- Weight: About 6 lbs
- Shelter: Joybound People and Pets
- Contact: (925) 256-1273
Jelly Bean is a small adult Chihuahua mix looking for a loving home. At around three years old, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still small, cute, and ready to bond with her new person.
👉 Meet Jelly Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Walnut Creek area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Joybound People and Pets at (925) 256-1273 or visit their listings online to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.