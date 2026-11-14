Walnut Creek has some very sweet kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend (or two!), these little ones would love to meet you.

Status: Adoptable, bonded pair (must be adopted together)

Adoptable, (must be adopted together) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Ages: BABY – Marble (born 4/7), Mocha (born 4/29)

– Marble (born 4/7), Mocha (born 4/29) Gender: Both female

Both Color: Marble is a silver tabby ; Mocha is a tortie

Marble is a ; Mocha is a Adoption Fee: $200 (for the pair)

(for the pair) Shelter: Community Concern For Cats

Contact: (925) 938-2287 or email givethemahappylife@gmail.com (Renee)

These two incredibly sweet, bonded girls are looking for a forever home together. Mocha started out shy and unsure of humans, but with patience and love from her foster family (and Marble by her side), she’s been learning to trust.

To meet them, you’ll need to fill out the application linked on their page and then email it to Renee.

👉 Meet Marble and Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: BABY (about 3 months)

(about 3 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Weight: 1.82 lbs

Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Contact: (925) 256-1273

Forbes is a tiny black-and-white kitten looking for a loving home where he can grow up safe and cherished.

👉 Meet Forbes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: BABY (about 3 months)

(about 3 months) Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Weight: 1.06 lbs

Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Location to visit: Concord Cat Lounge and Adoption Center, 1950 Market Street, Suite 1, Concord, CA

Contact: (925) 256-1273

Tatia is another young black-and-white kitten hoping for a caring family. You can visit her in person at the Concord Cat Lounge.

👉 Meet Tatia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: BABY (about 2 months, 4 weeks)

(about 2 months, 4 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Weight: 1.38 lbs

Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Contact: (925) 256-1273

Jess is a young brown tabby boy looking for a loving home. If possible, he would love to go home with a littermate, so he has a built-in playmate.

👉 Meet Jess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: BABY (about 2 months, 4 weeks)

(about 2 months, 4 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Weight: 1.1 lbs

Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Contact: (925) 256-1273

Stars Hollow is another tiny brown tabby boy hoping for a forever family. Like Jess, he would love to go home with a littermate if one is available.

👉 Meet Stars Hollow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Walnut Creek or Concord, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing this post, or starting an adoption application. Every share and every visit helps these kittens get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.