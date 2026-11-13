Walnut Creek’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring across the board right now—from entry-level dishwashers to management roles with benefits.

Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Energetic, fast-paced bar with craft cocktails, beer, and BBQ. You’ll mix Sauced specialty drinks, help guests with food and drink choices, and keep the bar stocked, clean, and organized.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour

Front-door role greeting guests, quoting wait times, seating tables, and handling to-go orders and payments. Good fit if you’re upbeat, love talking to people, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Full-time kitchen role preparing lunch and dinner, following recipes and sanitation rules. Great if you have at least a year of cooking experience and want steady hours in a busy restaurant.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Back-of-house support role washing dishes, cleaning kitchen and dining areas, and handling food storage per safety rules. Good entry point if you’re reliable and don’t mind physical work.

Employer: Teleferic Barcelona

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.90–$30.00/hour

Upscale Spanish restaurant looking for a long-term host/hostess to manage reservations (OpenTable experience a plus) and keep the flow smooth. Great for organized, people-loving multitaskers.

Employer: Teleferic Barcelona

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90–$40.00/hour

Fine-dining style serving in a busy, authentic Spanish restaurant. They want experienced servers (3+ years) who can handle a fast pace and are available on Friday–Sunday; perks include health insurance, PTO, flexible schedule, and employee discount.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Seasonal

Pay: $20.60–$21.40/hour

You’ll be the link between kitchen and guests, checking orders and running food, plus helping with phones and payments. Comes with access to Nordstrom benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401(k), merchandise discount, PTO) if eligible.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour (initial hiring range)

Entry-level management role overseeing one zone of the restaurant during shifts—leading crew, keeping service on point, and enforcing safety and quality standards. Full-time managers get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and more.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.