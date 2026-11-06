🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Walnut Creek

Looking for a dog in Walnut Creek, CA? These adoptable pups are hoping to find their forever families soon. If one of them sounds like a match, please reach out to the listed shelter.

Breed: Siberian Husky

Siberian Husky Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Shelter: Northern California Sled Dog Rescue (NorSled)

Phone: (800) 471-5822

About Nakita:

Nakita is a redheaded, blue-eyed husky beauty whose sweet personality won over the staff at Placer County Animal Services and now the NorSled team too. She is affectionate, loves giving kisses, and has that classic husky energy. She also rides beautifully in the car, making her a great copilot for adventures.

Nakita will do best in a husky-savvy home that can give her plenty of activity, guidance, and companionship.

👉 Meet Nakita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Weight: 3.01 (units not listed)

3.01 (units not listed) Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Phone: (925) 256-1273

About Tortilla:

Tortilla is a sweet adult terrier mix who is looking for a loving home. She has a soft cream-colored coat and a petite build. At about 3 years old, she’s past the puppy stage but still young and ready to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Tortilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tri-color

Tri-color Weight: 5.5 (units not listed)

5.5 (units not listed) Shelter: Joybound People and Pets

Phone: (925) 256-1273

About Ymca:

Ymca is a young Jack Russell Terrier mix who is looking for a loving home. She’s about a year old, tri-colored, and small in size. With her young age, she’s ready to learn, play, and grow with a family who can give her time and attention.

👉 Meet Ymca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Walnut Creek, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application if one of them feels like the right fit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.