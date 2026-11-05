📣 Walnut Creek sales & marketing roles with multiple high-paying openings

Walnut Creek is busy right now with client-facing roles, from banking to HR tech to reputation strategy. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Walnut Creek, CA (multiple nearby branches listed)

(multiple nearby branches listed) Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.00 – $65.50/hour base (plus potential incentives)

(plus potential incentives) Posting end date: November 13, 2026 (may close early)

Relationship-heavy banking role serving affluent clients with more complex financial needs. You’ll manage a book of business, give multi-product advice (deposits, lending, investments), and partner closely with Wealth, Home Lending, and Business Banking. FINRA licenses and state insurance licenses are required or must be obtained on a set timeline, and Saturday shifts are part of the schedule.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Walnut Creek, CA (covering Sacramento/Fresno territory)

(covering Sacramento/Fresno territory) Type: Full-time

Compensation range: $55,000 – $145,000 (base + commission; total varies by location, skills, and experience)

Consultative B2B sales role focused on expanding HR, payroll, benefits, and compliance solutions with an existing client base. You’ll upsell and cross-sell HR services, lead value-driven conversations with business owners, and work closely with internal teams. Uncapped earning potential, strong training, and a broad benefits package make this appealing if you already have several years of solution-based sales experience.

Employer: ERM (ERM Marketing Communications Agency)

(ERM Marketing Communications Agency) Location: Walnut Creek, CA (Pacific Time; travel required)

(Pacific Time; travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,926 – $131,623/year base (may also be bonus-eligible)

Senior communications and strategy role leading reputation, risk, and crisis programs for global, often Fortune 500, clients. You’ll design multi-channel PR strategies, advise C‑suite leaders during high-pressure moments, and help build ERM’s Reputation Management offering. Ideal if you have 7+ years in agency-side communications with strong sustainability, media, and crisis experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates who don’t tick every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.