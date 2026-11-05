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Walnut Creek
iPad class on new iPadOS features offered Dec. 20
4 days ago
Walnut Creek Arts + Rec will offer a class on Friday, 12/20 from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM that teaches about iPadOS 27 and its new features; participants should bring an iPad already updated to iOS 27. To register by phone, call 925-295-1490 and give Course # 83180, or email artsrec@walnutcreekca.gov with questions. Online registration: Register here.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Walnut Creek Arts + Rec
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