🏗️ Walnut Creek CA Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Walnut Creek is busy with infrastructure, food innovation, and geotech projects right now. If you’re an engineer who likes real impact, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Consor

Consor Location: Walnut Creek, CA (hybrid office + field)

(hybrid office + field) Salary: $120,000 – $200,000/year

Type: Full-time

Focus: Bridge and transportation structures

Lead the design of bridges, walls, signs, and transportation facilities from concept through construction. This role is ideal if you have a BS in Civil/Structural Engineering, 4+ years in transportation, and a PE, and want to guide project teams while still doing hands-on design. Consor offers a comprehensive benefits package, career development support, and flexible/hybrid work options.

Employer: Kinder’s

Location: Walnut Creek, CA (hybrid; some remote considered)

(hybrid; some remote considered) Salary: $105,000 – $115,000/year

Type: Full-time

Full-time Focus: Food packaging for sauces, seasonings, and displays

Own packaging development from idea to commercialization for a fast-growing, flavor-obsessed food brand. You’ll design and qualify primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging, lead plant trials, and work closely with suppliers and co-packers. Best fit if you have a BS in Packaging Engineering (or related), 3–5 years in food packaging, and like a high-growth, hands-on environment with travel up to 30%.

Employer: Haley & Aldrich

Location: Walnut Creek, CA or San Jose, CA

Salary: $175,000 – $200,000/year

Type: Full-time

Focus: Senior geotechnical leadership and consulting

Lead major consulting assignments and serve as Engineer of Record/Subject Matter Expert on complex geotechnical projects. You’ll guide multi-project teams, mentor staff, and represent the firm in professional organizations and conferences. Designed for someone with a Master’s in Civil/Geotechnical Engineering, 16+ years’ experience, and CA CE/GE registration who wants both technical depth and visible leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.